Has COVID-19 impacted adult friendships ?

New Delhi: The pandemic forced us to rethink who and what are important to us in terms of how we allocate our attention. Some friendships may have ended as a result of the pandemic, whereas others may have faded gradually.

We observed some relationships were kept by enduring fondness while some slipped away without an in-person anchor when communication was confined to texts, phone conversations, and the occasional celebration on Zoom. In fact, after the pandemic, there has been a change in how individuals view real connections.

According to Bumble’s research, 43 per cent of surveyed Indian adults said that COVID had a negative effect on their intimate ties. Comparatively, just 18 per cent of people reported good effects. The loss of adult friendships is profound, whether it is due to falling out or simply losing contact with friends.

Indian citizens cite trust (62 per cent), regular communication, common values (48 per cent), and equal effort (42 per cent) as the three most crucial characteristics of a meaningful connection.

Per our recent study, 34 per cent of Indian adults want to expand their circle of friends in a new way post pandemic. More people in India are now opening up to finding friends virtually.

Bumble’s Relationship Expert, Shahzeen Shivdasani, shares tips on how one can rekindle old friendships:

. Reach out: When you’re ready to reach out, what you say isn’t as important as making the effort in the first place. Checking in with someone by asking for or providing a life update after a period apart conveys the value and importance of the friendship. Offer an explanation if you want to.

. Consider comfort levels and respect boundaries: Make the effort to reach out and show them that you respect their space. Do not expect them to jump back into reconnecting and respect the pace they set to reconnect with you, if they want to.

. Make plans: Plan to get together in person or a virtual catch-up once you’re both comfortable. While you can hang out in groups and still enjoy each other’s company, real bonding happens when you open up to one another when it’s just the two of you. This is also how some friendships grow.

. It takes effort: All relationships require effort and that includes friendships. If you manage to rekindle your friendship, be mindful of the reasons because of which they fell apart in the first place. Honest, open communication is key.

. Be accepting: If your best efforts to rekindle a friendship go unsuccessful, accept the loss. Resist the urge to put any pressure on your friend to revive the relationship. All you can do is express your sincere desire to reconnect and hope the gesture is reciprocated. If not, perhaps it’s time to move on.