Good news for government employees: 42 days special casual leave for organ donation

The Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) has issued an official memorandum addressing organ donation a major surgery that takes time to recover. The statement includes everything from hospitalization to rest and treatment, for which, a long leave (Medical Leave) is required. This special step has been taken to help a person and to promote organ donation among Central Government employees.

According to the memorandum by DoPT, in such cases government employees will be given a 42 days leave. These special holidays have been offered to central employees. However, at present, the rule states that a maximum of 30 days can be sanctioned as a special casual leave in a year.

These leaves to the Central Employees are effective from 25 April 2023 under the new system. The note states that as per the terms of Rule 2 of the Rules 1972, about 42 days of leave will be applicable to government employees appointed to civil services and other posts of the Union of India. This means that these holidays are applicable for Railway Employees, members of All India Services, casual or contractual employees, etc.

Apart from that, the government will also bear the cost of the medicines, treatment of serious diseases, and any kind of tests that are required. The authorities will provide medical allowance and facilities to the employees on the basis of need. In addition, a subsidy will also be issued for medical expenses under some schemes.