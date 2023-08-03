Good news! Aadhaar Card holder to get this service till September 30

The Aadhaar card, which is a 12 digit individual identity number and given to every Indian including children and infants, issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Aadhaar card enables identification for every Indian resident and establishes uniqueness of every individual on the basis of demographic and biometric information.

As Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents, it is essential to maintain the information on this page up to date.

The UIDAI has recommended everyone to update their supporting documentation in Aadhaar at least once every 10 years from the date of enrollment.

The UIDAI has launched service for free updation of Aadhaar Card documents under which people can freely update their documents (only on the portal – myAadhaa). The deadline for free updating of Aadhaar Card documents was June 14. But now it has been extended till September 30.

However, you need to pay a fee of Rs 50 if update your Aadhaar Card documents at the Aadhaar centres.

Know how to update the address in Aadhaar Card:

Visit UIDAI’s official website at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/.

Click on ‘My Aadhaar’ option and select the Update Your Aadhaar.

Now select “update demographics data online.

The redesigned interface for the Aadhaar Card self-service portal will appear on your screen.

Click on the “Proceed to update Aadhaar” option at this time.

Now enter your Aadhaar Card number and finish the captcha verification.

Next, select “Send OTP.”

OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Go to the ‘Update Demographics Data’ option after OTP verification.

Now to make changes, use the “address” option.

Now to make changes, use the “address” option.

Enter the information for your new address so that it will appear on your Aadhaar Card.

The supporting document proof should be uploaded as a scanned copy.

Select “Proceed”

Verify that all of the information entered is accurate.

Create the necessary payment on the payment page.

Use an OTP to validate the service.

Save your work and download the programme.

Track the status of address updates using the URN.

Know how update mobile number on Aadhaar card online

Visit the UIDAI web portal– uidai.gov.in.

Type the captcha in the appropriate areas after entering the phone number you want to update.

Select “Send OTP” and put the OTP that was texted to your phone number.

Now select “Submit OTP and Proceed.”

The following screen will display a drop-down selection labelled “Online Aadhaar Services.” On the one you want to update, click. To update the mobile number, select that option and then enter the appropriate information.

A new page will open after the mobile number has been entered. You must now enter a captcha. Your number will receive an OTP as a result of this. Click “Save and Proceed” after you have confirmed the OTP.

Make an online appointment and travel to the closest Aadhaar centre.

The database will be updated with your current mobile number within 90 days.

(With inputs from dnaindia.com)