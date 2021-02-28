The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has issued a notification for the recruitment for 89 vacancies for the post of Assistant General Manager (AGM) and Medical Officer (MO) posts.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on the official website of FCI i.e. fci.gov.in once the application link is enabled.

The online application link will open at 10 AM on March 1, 2021. The candidates can apply for the posts till 4 pm of March 31, 2021.

Important Dates:

Starting date of Online Application – March 1, 2021 from 10 AM.

Last Date for submission of Online Application and fee payment – March 31, 2021 till 4 PM.

Vacancy Details:

Total Posts- 89

Assistant General Manager (General Administration) – 30 Posts

Assistant General Manager (Technical) – 27 Posts

Assistant General Manager (Accounts) – 22 Posts

Assistant General Manager (Law) – 8 Posts

Medical Officer – 2 Posts

Salary Details:

Assistant General Manager – Rs 60,000 – Rs 1,80,000

Medical Officer – Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000.

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Assistant General Manager (General Administration) – The candidate must have a postgraduate degree or equivalent from a recognized university recognized by Central govt. OR Bachelor‟s degree in Law or 5 years integrated course in Law from recognized university with minimum 55% marks.

– The candidate must have a postgraduate degree or equivalent from a recognized university recognized by Central govt. OR Bachelor‟s degree in Law or 5 years integrated course in Law from recognized university with minimum 55% marks. Assistant General Manager (Technical) – The applicant must complete B.Sc. in Agriculture from a recognized University with minimum 55% marks. or have a B.Tech degree or B.E degree in Food Science from a recognized University approved by the AICTE with minimum 55% marks; Or B.Tech degree or B.E degree in Bio-Technology/Industrial Bio-Technology/Bio-Chemical Engineering/Agricultural Biotechnology from a recognized University/ an institution approved by the AICTE with minimum 55% marks.

– The applicant must complete B.Sc. in Agriculture from a recognized University with minimum 55% marks. or have a B.Tech degree or B.E degree in Food Science from a recognized University approved by the AICTE with minimum 55% marks; Or B.Tech degree or B.E degree in Bio-Technology/Industrial Bio-Technology/Bio-Chemical Engineering/Agricultural Biotechnology from a recognized University/ an institution approved by the AICTE with minimum 55% marks. Assistant General Manager (Accounts) – CA, CWA, CS.

– CA, CWA, CS. Assistant General Manager (Law) – The candidate must have a full-time Degree in Law from a recognized University with minimum 5 years of experience as a practicing Lawyer.

– The candidate must have a full-time Degree in Law from a recognized University with minimum 5 years of experience as a practicing Lawyer. Medical Officer – The candidate must have a M.B.B.S. degree with 3 years’ experience in any organized Medical Institution, preferably in a labour Organization.

Age Limit:

Assistant General Manager (General Administration) – 30 Years

Assistant General Manager (Technical) – 28 Years

Assistant General Manager (Accounts) – 28 Years

Assistant General Manager (Law) – 33 Years

Medical Officer – 35 Years

Selection Process:

The selection will be done on the basis of online test, interview and document verification.

How to Apply for FCI Recruitment 2021? :

The candidates can apply through online mode on the FCI website and click on the option apply online link.

Follow these steps to register on the website:

First, click on the New Registration link and register on the website.

After successful registration, you will get a Provisional Registration Number and Password.

Note down the PRN and password which will be sent to you via your registered e-mail id and SMS to your registered phone number.

Application Fee – Rs 1000.

Important Links:

FCI Notification Download

FCI Website