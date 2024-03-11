EPFO takes big decision! These EPF members to get huge relief now, check details

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has taken an important decision. It has decided to give relief to certain EPF account holders from submitting a joint declaration form, which is a crucial document for all EPF members.
It is to be noted here that the joint declaration form with signatures of both employee and employer signatures has to be submitted at the Regional PF Commissioner’s office for rectifying inaccurate details in the employee’s PF account.
In January this year, the EPFO had made it mandatory for both the parties (employers and employees) are required to submit the joint declaration form for contributing to the EPF account on a basic salary higher than the current statutory monthly wage ceiling of Rs 15,000.
However, the EPFO issued a statement recently saying that there is no need for those EPF members who left their jobs or died before October 31, 2023 to submit the joint declaration forms.
Follow the following steps to update joint declaration form:
- Visit the official website of EPFO Portal (https://www.epfindia.gov.in/)
- Login to your account with your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password while the Organisations can log in through their EPF login credentials.
- After logging in go to the ‘Online Services’ section and select the Joint Declaration Form (JDF).
- Check the option to update or correct EPF details and select the Joint Declaration Form (JDF).
- Fill details of Joint Declaration Form correctly. You need to have some documents like Aadhaar card, PAN card, or bank passbook.
- Now, click on the submit the form option.