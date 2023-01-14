EPF e-passbook feature unavailable since several days, users are not happy about it

The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) e-passbook facility has not been working since the past few days. The website continues to display the notice that says that ‘e-passbook facility will be available today from 5 pm onwards.’

Last year, due to “a software upgrade,” members of the EPF were unable to view interest credits of 8.1% for 2021–2022 in their retirement savings accounts.

The passbook service has come to a halt, albeit temporarily, even on the UMANG mobile app. UMANG is a government of India’s digital initiative to access various government-based services.

EPFO lets subscribers view their balance online. Commonly known as the e-passbook, the document lists entries of subscriber and company contributions for each month along with pension outgo as well.

The retirement fund body on Twitter also said that the matter of the epf e-passbook will be resolved shortly.

As Usual, EPFO website (Passbook) not working. Tried from all three different browsers. How such constant failure of website can go unnoticed amid Tall claim of #DigitalIndia. @socialepfo @_DigitalIndia @LabourMinistry @DGLabourWelfare @byadavbjp pic.twitter.com/AiJE8Kj9JV — CA Jiten Bhayani 🇮🇳 (@Jk_bhayani) January 11, 2023