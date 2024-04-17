Don’t stand in queue for fuel anymore, order petrol and diesel online

Now you don’t have to push your vehicle to nearest gas station if your vehicle got empty midway. With the rise in technology, now you can order fuel to your location within minutes. The well-known petrol company IndianOil has developed a cloud – based technology platform for delivering fuel online.

This initiative is called Fuel@Call. The Fuel@Call is an initiative from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for its customers to order diesel at their doorsteps.

As per the date given by the Indian Oil Corporation, customers can order fuel through mobile app and get the fuel delivered at their preferred location with convenience of online and pay on delivery options.

However, this facility is not available for refuelling of vehicles, as per current statutory norms. It is presently available to industrial/commercial customers with stationary equipment such as DG sets or equipment used in construction and other activities.

For payment, customers can use options including e-wallets, credit or debit cards, cash etc. The app also gives facility to choose supplier (nearest or cheapest), order tracking facility (get order confirmation/delivery status on app/SMSs), schedule fuel delivery as per convenience and other facilities.

How to book fuel from Mobile App?

Download Fuel@Call mobile app from Google Play Store or App Store

Complete basic registration details

Validate your registered mobile number with the OTP sent by the company

Log in to the mobile app with your credentials

Add your asset details with GPS location

Now you can order fuel at your doorstep

If you face any issue with ordering, you can contact the customer care service with number 1800 2090 247 and select option 6.