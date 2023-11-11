Diwali 2023: 10 diet tips to stay healthy and avoid overeating during festive celebrations

As Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is celebrated with traditional sweets and treats, it’s essential to maintain a healthy diet amid the indulgence. Here are 10 practical diet tips to help you stay on track during this Diwali:

Plan Your Meals

Before attending events or parties, plan your meals to control portions and prevent overeating.

Eat a Balanced Breakfast

Starting the day with a nutritious meal keeps you full longer and reduces the likelihood of overindulging later.

Stick to Regular Eating Patterns

Maintain consistent meal times to regulate hunger and avoid unnecessary snacking.

Control Portion Sizes

Be mindful of portion sizes, using smaller plates or bowls to visualize appropriate servings.

Eat Mindfully

Pay attention to your food, savor each bite, and recognize when you are full to prevent mindless eating.

Stay Hydrated

Drinking plenty of water helps avoid dehydration, which can be mistaken for hunger, leading to overeating.

Prioritize Healthier Options

Fill your plate with fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains to balance nutrients and calories.

Choose Treats Wisely

Indulge in favorite festive treats in moderation, savoring one or two items instead of mindlessly snacking on everything.

Practice Portion Control with Sweets

If presented with a variety of sweets, take smaller portions of each to enjoy different flavors without overindulging.

Stay Active

Engage in physical activities like walking, dancing, or playing games during the festivities to burn calories and maintain motivation for a healthy diet.

While healthier versions of traditional sweets exist, they may not be as popular or readily available. Despite these challenges, moderation, portion control, incorporating physical activity and following these diet tips into the Diwali celebrations can help maintain a healthy balance.