Cook with Deepa: Recipe for Sabudana Vada

By Deepa Mishra

During festivals like Dussehra and Diwali people do a lot of religious activities especially during the Navratri days. It includes attire to diet. This year’s Durga puja is important since people have got a chance to get involved in puja after a gap two years, since puja had been halted in the wake of pandemic.

These days many people are opting for pure vegetarian food even without garlic and onion. To stay healthy, they are consuming lots of fruits, juices, kuttu ka atta, sabudana and potatoes as alternative of regular meals. Personally I feel, with proper masalas and ingredients these foods can be tastier than non-vegetarian foods. These are comfort foods with lots of health benefits like it improves digestion, strengthens muscles and uplifts heart function. Besides, such foods are naturally gluten free and rich in antioxidants.

Sabudana Bada is an ideal food which can be consumed during Navrathri because it is vegetarian, healthy and tasty.

Here is the recipe to prepare Sabudana Bada:

Ingredients-

1.Sabudana-1cup

2.Boiled potatoe-2

3.Ginger garlic crushed-1 table spoon

4.Sabut jeera-1 table spoon

5.Fresh coriender chopped-Some

6.Dhania powder-1 table spoon

7.Jeera powder-1 table spoon

8.Green chillies chopped-1 table spoon

9.Lemon juice-1 table spoon

10-Salt to taste

11.Chart masala-1table spoon

Method to preapare-

First take sabudana, wash it 2 to 3 times and release all the starch. Sprinkle some water on it and let it soak for 3 to 4 hours. After 4 hours take it in a big bowl, put all the masalas and potatoes and mix it well so that it will bind properly to be easier to make badas. Now let the mixture rest for 30 mins. Heat oil in a kadahi. Make badas out of the prepared mixture and deep fry gill golden brown. Sprinkle some chart masala and hot mouthwatering badas are ready to serve.

You can have it with green chutney or hot tea / coffee as per your choice. Make it at home and garner appreciation. Write to me for any suggestions or queries regarding this recipe.

Author: The author is from Bhubaneswar. She can be contacted at [email protected]