Vardhman Foundation Shakun Oswal Scholarship: Each student to get Rs 20,000, check details

Vardhman Foundation Shakun Oswal Scholarship is an initiative by Vardhman Textiles Limited that aims to provide financial support to students who are pursuing diploma/ITI courses after Class 10 and/or 12 to help them earn livelihood for their family.

Under this scholarship, students studying in any year of ITI/diploma courses will be provided with fixed financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to cover their academic expenses.

Eligibility for Vardhman Foundation Shakun Oswal Scholarship:

Students studying in any year of diploma/ITI courses after Class 10 and/or 12 are eligible.

Applicants must have secured at least 50% marks in their Class 10 and/or 12 examination.

The annual family income of the applicants must be less than or equal to Rs 6,00,000 from all sources.

Applicants from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh will be given first preference.

Children of Vardhman Textiles Limited and Buddy4Study employees are not eligible to apply.

Benefits:

Fixed financial assistance of Rs 20,000

Documents needed for Vardhman Foundation Shakun Oswal Scholarship:

Passport size photograph of the applicant

Marksheets of Class 10 and/or 12 /previous year

A government-issued address proof (Aadhaar Card)

Valid and recent family income proof (ITR Form-16/income certificate from SDM/DM/Tehsildar or competent government authority/salary slips)

Current year admission proof (Academic Fees Receipt/Admission Letter/Institution ID Card/Bonafide Certificate) for the academic year 2023-24

Bank account details of the applicant (or parent)

How can you apply?

Vardhman Foundation Shakun Oswal Scholarship deadline:

30-Nov-2023

(Sources: buddy4study.com)