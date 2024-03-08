Celebrating International Women’s Day 2024, Know theme and significance of the day

Every year on March 8, the world celebrates International Women’s Day. On this day, we globally acknowledge the social, cultural and political achievements of women. Apart from celebrating the incredible progress that women have made in the past years, but also talks about gender equality and the struggles for achieving it.

It is noteworthy mentioning that according to the website of United Nations, the theme for Women’s Day 2024 has been decided as “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.”

The website further read, “Achieving gender equality and women’s well-being in all aspects of life is more crucial than ever if we want to create prosperous economics and a healthy planet. However, we are facing a key challenge: the alarming $360 billion annual deficit in gender equality measures by 2030.”

The theme for this year promotes gender equality and women empowerment. It says that by investing more in women, we can contribute greatly to social, economic, and cultural development as well.

Ahead of celebrating Women’s Day 2024, let us know about the origin of this celebratory day.

The first ever International Women’s Day was celebrated by the United Nations in the year 1909. This was followed by one declaration by the Socialist Party of America. Notably, the celebration of Women’s Day on March 8 is linked to the women’s movement that took place during the Russian Revolution in the year 1917.

It is interesting to mention that the month of March also marks the “Women’s History Month.” This begins on March 1 and ends on March 31.