International Women’s Day gifts that can be given only to celebrate her

International Women’s Day gifts that speak volumes of appreciation and love for the phenomenal women in your life. From luxurious skincare indulgences to chic accessories, here is the ultimate gifting guide to make this Women’s Day truly unforgettable.

Whether it’s your mom, best friend, or partner, these handpicked selections are sure to bring joy and delight to their hearts. Let’s celebrate her brilliance with style and sophistication!

Elegant Stemware Tribute: Lucaris Lavish Collection

Honour her sophistication and enduring spirit with the Lucaris Lavish Stemware Collection. Crafted from high-quality crystals, these elegant glasses add a touch of luxury to any setting. Perfect for enhancing the aroma and taste of her favourite beverages, they’re ideal for creating memorable moments she’ll cherish.

Price on request. Available on amazon

Step up Your Style for International Women’s Day with Bata’s 10/10 Collection!

As International Women’s Day approaches, it’s time to show your affection and care for the women in your life with Bata’s all-new spring-summer 10/10 Collection. Pick the perfect gift from an exciting range of dazzling heels from Bata Red Label and Hush Puppies, chic women’s casual sandals from Bata Comfit, and the coolest sneakers by North Star – all inspired by global fashion trends. Combining premium design with comfort, these are sure to elevate your loved one’s style quotient to a ten on ten. Shop from your nearest Bata store or on Bata.com.

Price: Rs. 999/- onwards. Available at bata.com

Luxurious Skincare Delight: Modicare’s Hemp Lab Range

Indulge her with the luxurious skincare regimen of Modicare’s Hemp Lab Range. Designed to pamper and revitalize her skin, this innovative range harnesses the power of Hemp Seed Oil and Vitamin C. With its lightweight, quick-absorbing formula, it deeply hydrates and revitalizes her skin, ensuring a radiant glow that’s perfect for any occasion.

Price: Rs. 900/- onwards. Available at modicare.com

Spellbinding Lipstick Upgrade: Colorbar Luxe Collection

Elevate her makeup game with Colorbar’s Luxe Collection lipsticks. Featuring six new sinful matte shades, each tailored for Indian skin tones, these lipsticks are designed to leave a lasting impression. Crafted with Colorbar’s revolutionary formula enriched with Sea Fennel Wax, they offer a soft, seductive touch and intense color payoff. From flirtatious to daring shades, there’s one for every mood, ensuring she feels confident and fabulous.

Price: Rs. 1499/- Available on colorbarcosmetics.com

Hydrating Hair Pampering: L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Moisture 72H Collection

Treat her to luxurious hair care with L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Moisture 72H Collection. Infused with Hyaluronic acid, this hydrating shampoo and conditioner duo replenishes dry, lackluster locks, leaving them soft and vibrant. Complete the pampering experience with Hydra Filling Night Cream for deep hydration overnight, ensuring she wakes up feeling beautiful and empowered.

Price: Rs.1897/- Available on nykaa.com

Brightening Eye Revitalization: L’Oréal Paris Glycolic Bright Dark Circle Eye Serum

Transform the under-eye area with L’Oréal Paris Glycolic Bright Dark Circle Eye Serum. Crafted with powerful ingredients like Glycolic Acid and Niacinamide, this serum targets dark circles, reducing puffiness and brightening the eyes. With its lightweight formula and instant cooling effect, it revitalizes and nourishes the skin, leaving her with a well-rested and radiant appearance.

Price: Rs. 699/- Available on nykaa.com

Ancient Ayurvedic Elixir: Arya Vaidya Pharmacy’s Kumkumadi Thailam

Show her your care with the Ayurvedic elixir of Kumkumadi Thailam from Arya Vaidya Pharmacy. Enriched with pure saffron and 20 natural herbs, this skincare blend offers a holistic approach to skin health, addressing concerns like acne and hyperpigmentation. Crafted with esteemed ingredients like sandalwood and sesame oil, it provides her skin with a luxurious treatment filled with love and rejuvenation.

Price: Rs. 799/- Available on avpayurveda.com

Craft Your Cocktail: Rick’s, Taj Mahal, New Delhi

Treat her to an unforgettable mixology experience at Rick’s, Taj Mahal, New Delhi. Let her embrace her inner bartender and handcraft cocktails behind the bar, creating unforgettable memories and raising a toast to her strength and spirit.

Dates: 7th and 8th March; Price: Rs. 1350/- plus taxes

Timeless Elegance: Charriol’s ST-TROPEZ CRUISE Automatic Watches

Celebrate her strength and elegance with Charriol’s ST-TROPEZ CRUISE Automatic Watches. Crafted with bold engravings and unique designs, these timepieces are a statement of personality and individuality. With their classic yet stylish look, they’re the perfect complement to her multifaceted roles.

Price: Rs. 1,27,000/- Available on helioswatchstore.com

Stylish Eyewear Tribute: Titan Eye+ Glam 2.0 Collection

Celebrate her unique style with Titan Eye+’s Glam 2.0 Collection. Meticulously designed and adorned with decorative accents, these glasses exude premium-stylish aesthetics, perfect for the modern woman who appreciates both style and substance. Whether for herself or as a gift, they’re a thoughtful and stylish addition to her eyewear collection.

Price: Rs. 4500/- Available on titaneyeplus.com

Exquisite Dining Ensemble: Clay Craft’s Urmi Fiesta and Urmi Crysta Dinner Sets

Add a touch of elegance to her dining table with Clay Craft’s Urmi Fiesta and Urmi Crysta Dinner Sets. Crafted with durability and convenience in mind, these sets are perfect for everyday use or special occasions, making them the ultimate gift for Women’s Day.

Price: Rs. 16,999/- Available on claycraftindia.com

Stylish Lunch Companion: IRTH Nom Nom Lunch Bag

Surprise her with the stylish and functional IRTH Nom Nom Lunch Bag. Made from high-quality Neoprene, it offers insulation and slots for cutlery, ensuring her meals stay fresh and organized. With its clean and minimalistic design, it’s the perfect accessory for everyday use.

Price: Rs. 2495/- Available on irth.in

Artistic Elegance: Amor Venti’s Daisy Bee Earrings

Make a lasting impression with handcrafted clay earrings from Amor Venti. Featuring creative and unique designs, these earrings are sure to make a statement wherever she goes. With their vivid colors and intricate patterns, they’re a beautiful addition to her jewelry collection.

Price: Rs. 250/- Available on amorventi.com

Sophisticated Style: Taneira Sarees for Every Moment

Add flair to your Women’s Day celebration with Taneira, a TATA product, offering exquisite Indian weaves sourced from 100 clusters across the country. From shimmering pastels to rich silks with zari, Taneira celebrates every occasion with timeless elegance. Starting at Rs. 1299, explore the collection online at Taneira.com or visit a Taneira store near you. Find your bespoke saree persona and celebrate yourself, every day!

Explore the collection online at Taneira.com or visit a Taneira store near you

Mia by Tanishq’s ‘Cupid Edit’: Symbolizing Love’s Lightness & Versatility

The latest addition to Mia by Tanishq’s repertoire, ‘The Cupid Edit,’ draws inspiration from the phrase of the season, “Love is in the air.” The exquisite pieces in the collection capture the light-hearted feeling of flying through the sky and floating among the clouds, making them the perfect embodiment of the joy and weightlessness that love brings. At the core of the collection are the mesmerizing winged hearts and delicate butterflies, symbolizing the fluttering sensation that accompanies the magic of love. The stunning collection also features modular pieces, including magnetic pendants that effortlessly transform into two distinct pieces of jewellery. The use of magnets and links in intricate designs adds an element of versatility, allowing wearers to express their unique style.

Price: Rs. 20,312/- Available on miabytanishq.com

Campus BOUGIE women’s sneakers

Looking to gift something useful and trendy to the amazing women in your life this Women’s Day? Surprise them with the super-cool Campus BOUGIE women’s sneakers; a mix of comfort and style. These sneakers are the ultimate gift for helping them don their style statement. It will make them smile and show them how much you care for them. More than just sneakers, they represent creativity, self-expression, and empowerment, encouraging everyone to show off their unique style. Their sleek design and durable rubber sole for great grip will help them feel comfortable and confident all day. Surprise the special woman with a pair from your nearest Campus Activewear outlet or the brand’s online store for just Rs. 1,679. Help them elevate their fashion game and step out in style this Women’s Day with the Campus BOUGIE sneakers!

Available on campusshoes.com

MMTC-PAMP ROSE PENDANT GOLD (24K) 2 GM (999.9)

Introducing the perfect gift for Women’s Day – the Rose Pendant in pure 24K gold. Available on the official website of MMTC-PAMP, this stunning pendant is meticulously crafted to showcase a beautiful Rose design, featuring 108 large and 1,008 small rose petals, symbolizing love and affection.

This oval-shaped pendant makes for an exquisite gift, expressing your love and appreciation for the women in your life. Crafted from 2 grams of pure 24K gold with 999.9 purity, this pendant is not only a precious keepsake but also a valuable investment for the future. The Rose Pendant in gold is a timeless piece of art that is sure to celebrate the women in your lives. So why not surprise them with this exquisite pendant and make this Women’s Day even more special? Show them how much you care with the Rose Pendant from MMTC-PAMP.

Price: Rs. 14,440/-

Fort Rajwada, Jaisalmer

Gather your girl gang and escape to the enchanting Fort Rajwada in Jaisalmer for an unforgettable Women’s Day retreat. Nestled in the heart of Jaisalmer, this fort epitomises the essence of true Rajasthani hospitality, blending timeless sophistication with cultural grandeur. Each opulent suite can immerse couples in a world of old-world charm and regal luxury for an unforgettable romantic escape. Food lovers can indulge in an array of delectable Rajasthani dishes, expertly crafted by talented chefs, while the fort’s majestic architecture sets the stage for intimate and unforgettable moments. For relaxation, immerse yourselves in the oasis of tranquility offered by the spa and wellness centre, where ancient Ayurvedic treatments promise holistic renewal. Explore the enchanting Thar Desert on private excursions, discovering ancient villages and witnessing breathtaking sunsets on camel safaris. Fort Rajwada invites you and your girl gang to embrace history, elegance, and the bonds of friendship in a weekend getaway filled with laughter, adventure, and rejuvenation.

For more information visit fortrajwada.com

Secret Temptation “Romance”

This Women’s Day, express your gratitude with the perfect Secret Temptation Romance perfume. Secret Temptation Romance perfume is the hallmark of confidence and curiosity. The intense and alluring aroma is undoubtedly the best perfume for women who hustle outdoors for long hours and make a mark where they go with their go-getter attitude.

WOW Skin Science – Ubtan face and body pack

This Women’s Day pamper your skin with the WOW Ubtan Face and Body Pack. The unique blend of traditional natural ingredients such as almond, turmeric, saffron extracts, sandalwood oil, rose, water, and chickpea flour. Pamper your skin by drawing out impurities and removing deep-seated dirt from the skin and relax and celebrate Women’s Day!