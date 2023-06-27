Can’t link PAN with Aadhaar? Here’s is why and how to solve your problem

The deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar card is June 30, 2023. Huge number people are seen linking their PAN with Aadhaar cards these days. In such situation, the Income Tax Department of India has informed that some people may not be able to link the cards due to demographic mismatch.

As per reports, you can link your PAN with Aadhaar card only if your demographic details such as name, gender, and date of birth are the same in both documents.

In case of any demographic mismatch, people can link PAN-Aadhaar easily through the biometric-based authentication at the dedicated centres of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL).

“While linking PAN with Aadhaar, demographic mismatch may occur due to mismatch in: • Name • Date of Birth • Gender. To further facilitate the smooth linking of PAN & Aadhaar, in case of any demographic mismatch, biometric-based authentication has been provided and can be availed of at dedicated centers of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL),” said the Income Tax department in tweet on June 24.

In case of any demographic mismatch, you can do the following things to solve your problems:

Step 1: Update PAN details by visiting:

Step 2:

Update your Aadhaar card by visiting https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/web/guests/update

Step 3:

Try linking again here (https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/bl-link-aadhaar)

Step 4: If the linking request still fails:

You can avail of the option of biometric-based authentication by paying a nominal charge of Rs 50 at dedicated centers of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL).

