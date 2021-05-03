Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Trainee Engineer-I, Trainee Officer-I and Project Officer-I posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BEL recruitment 2021 as per the prescribed applications format on or before 19th May 2021.

BEL will fill up a total of 23 Trainee Engineer-I, Trainee Officer-I, Project Officer-I Posts with this recruitment process. The applicants are requested to Download the Application Form from the Official Website of BEL that is bel-india.in.

Important Date

Last date of Application submission: May 19, 2021

Vacancy Details

Trainee Engineer-I:- 20 Posts

Project Officer-I:- 01 Post

Trainee Officer-I:- 02 Posts

Salary Details

Trainee Engineer-I:- Rs. 25,000/-, Rs. 28,000/-and Rs. 31,000/- for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd year of contract respectively.

Project Officer-I:- Rs.35,000/-, Rs.40,000/-, Rs.45,000/- and Rs.50,000/- for 1st, 2nd, 3rd year and 4th year of contract

respectively.

Trainee Officer-I:- Rs. 25,000/-, Rs. 28,000/-and Rs. 31,000/- for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd year of contract respectively.

Eligibility Criteria

Trainee Engineer-I – The candidates should possess full time BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engineering) in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Mechanical/ Telecommunication Engineering from a recognized University.

Project Officer-I – The candidates should have complete CA/ICWA/MBA (Finance) from a recognized University.

Trainee Officer-I – The candidates should have complete MBA/MSW/PGDM in HR from a recognized University.

Age Limit

Trainee Engineer-I – 25 years as on 01 April 2021.

Project Officer-I – 28 years as on 01 April 2021.

Trainee Officer-I – 25 years as on 01 April 2021.

Selection Process

The section of candidates will be based on the applicants’ merit list, experience and interview performance.

How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the BEL Recruitment 2021 through the prescribed applications format on or before 19th May 2021.

Candidates are required to send hard copy of the duly filled in application form & Demand Draft along with the all the required documents by post to the following adress: Sr. Dy. Gen. Manager (CS, FTD, HR&A) Bharat Electronics Limited, Plot No. L-1, MIDC Industrial Area, Taloja, Navi Mumbai: 410208, Maharashtra.

The application should reach to the above mentioned address latest by 19th May, 2021. Candidate should mention the position they are applying for on the envelope.

Application Fee

For Trainee Engineer / Trainee Officer – Rs 200

For Project Officer – Rs 500

SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

