Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has issued a notification to invite candidates to apply for the Apprentice Training programme for ITI pass outs on its website bel-india.in. Interested candidates holding the necessary qualifications can apply for the Apprentice Training on or before 30th June 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: June 30, 2021
Vacancy Details for BEL Recruitment 2021
- Electronics Mechanic
- Fitter
- Electrician
- Machinist
- Turner
- Draftsmen Mechanic (DMM)
- Electro Plater
- Mechanic Refrigeration & Air Conditioning (MR&AC)
- Computer Operator Programming Assistant (COPA)
- Welder
BEL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
The candidate should have passed ITI in the related trades and should possess a ITI certificates issued by NCVT / SCVT. Candidates who have undergone/undergoing/already registered for Apprenticeship Training in any other establishment/organization are not eligible.
Candidates from Karnataka state only are eligible to apply.
Age Limit
The candidate should be bellow 21 years.
Age relaxation available for reserved category candidates as per government rules.
Salary Details
Present rate of stipend paid by BEL is Rs 10,333 per month and Rs for COPA and Welder trades Rs 9,185
Selection Criteria
Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the examinations of SSLC/10th standard and I.T.I.
How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2021
Interested and eleigible candidates can send their duly filled applications along with the required documents to the Deputy Manager (HR/CLD), Centre for learning and development, Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru – 560013 latest on or before 30th June 2021.
Important Links
BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF