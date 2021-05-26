BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply For Trainee Engineer-I and Project Engineer-I Posts; Salary Up To Rs 50,000

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has issued a notification for the recruitment of 09 Trainee Engineer-I and Project Engineer-I posts on its official website that is bel-india.in . Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Recruitment 2021 through the prescribed applications format on or before 09th June 2021.

Important Date:

Last Date of submission of application: June 09 2021

Vacancy Details:

Total posts- 09

Trainee Engineer-I: 06 Posts

Project Engineer-I: 03 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Trainee Engineer-I: The candidate should have done BE/B.Tech/B.Sc. Engineering (04 years) in Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering.

Project Engineer-I: The candidate should have done BE/B.Tech/B.Sc. Engineering (04 years)/ME/M.Tech in Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering. (Candidates with ME/M.Tech Qualification should compulsorily possess Aerospace/Aeronautical discipline in their BE/B.Tech/B.Sc. Engineering degree).

Age Limit:

Trainee Engineer-I: 25 years as on May 01, 2021.

Project Engineer-I: 28 years as on May 01, 2021.

Salary Details:

Trainee Engineer- I : An all-inclusive consolidated remuneration of Rs. 25,000 per month for the 1st year of engagement, Rs. 28,000 per month for the 2nd year and Rs. 31,000 per month for the 3rd year respectively.

: An all-inclusive consolidated remuneration of Rs. 25,000 per month for the 1st year of engagement, Rs. 28,000 per month for the 2nd year and Rs. 31,000 per month for the 3rd year respectively. Project Engineer- I : An all-inclusive consolidated remuneration of Rs. 35,000 per month for the 1st Year of engagement, Rs. 40,000 per month for the 2nd years, Rs 45, 000 per month for the 3rd year and Rs 50,000 per month for the 4th year respectively.

How to Apply for BEL Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested applicants can apply for the posts as per the prescribed applications format on or before 9th June 2021. The candidates can download the application form for the posts on its official career page that is bel-india.in.

The interested applicants can send their duly filled application form with required documents to the MANAGER (HR/SC&US), Bharat Electronics Ltd, Jalahalli, Bangalore –560013 on or before 09 June 2021.

The candidates can send their applications through post and should mention the name of the post they have applied on the envelope.

Important Links

Official Notification Download Here

Application Form Link 1

Application Form Link 2

Official Website