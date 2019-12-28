solar eclipse
Breathtaking view of the annual solar eclipse from the International Space Station.

Astronaut shares pics of solar eclipse on Twitter

By IANS

New Delhi: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientist, marine biologist and physiologist Jessica Meir took to Twitter to share the breathtaking view of the annual solar eclipse from the International Space Station.

She wrote: “Here’s what today’s annular solar #eclipse (when the Moon is in line in between Earth and the Sun) looked like from @Space_Station. We saw the shadow of the #Moon on the #Earth below, just above the horizon (central gray area above horizon). #SolarEclipse2019 #SolarEclipse.”

Meir launched to the International Space Station on board Soyuz MS-15 on September 25, 2019, as a flight engineer for Expeditions 61 and 62. She is due to return to Earth in the spring of 2020.

Related News
Miscellany

Proton therapy lowers risk of side effects in cancer

Miscellany

Several killed as car bomb hits Somali capital

Miscellany

Mark your 2020 travel calendar with these global vacation…

Entertainment

TV actor Kushal Punjabi commits suicide

The decade’s last solar eclipse took place on Thursday from 8.06 a.m. to 11.11 a.m. in India.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientist Jessica Meir took to Twitter to share the breathtaking view of the annual solar eclipse from the International Space Station.
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientist Jessica Meir took to Twitter to share the breathtaking view of the annual solar eclipse from the International Space Station.
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientist, marine biologist and physiologist Jessica Meir took to Twitter to share the breathtaking view of the annual solar eclipse from the International Space Station.
You might also like
Miscellany

Proton therapy lowers risk of side effects in cancer

Miscellany

Several killed as car bomb hits Somali capital

Miscellany

Mark your 2020 travel calendar with these global vacation spots

Entertainment

TV actor Kushal Punjabi commits suicide

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.