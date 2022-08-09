Are you a ration cardholder? You must follow this rule to avoid legal action

If you are also a ration card holder then this news is very useful for you. A rule has been made by the government to surrender the ration card under certain conditions. Ignoring these rules can cost you dearly and you may be fined. Not only this, legal action can also be taken against you.

Actually, during the Corona epidemic (Covid-19), the government started giving free rations to poor families. But it has come to the notice of the government that many ration card holders are not eligible and they are taking advantage of free ration. At the same time, many cardholders eligible for the scheme are not getting its benefit.

In such a situation, ineligible people are being asked to surrender the ration card immediately through the officials. If any ineligible person does not surrender the ration card, then legal action will be taken against them after investigation.

If someone has a plot of more than 100 square meters, flat or house, four-wheeler vehicle or tractor, family income of more than two lakhs in the village and three lakhs in the city, then such people should surrender their ration card in the Tehsil and DSO office.

According to information, if the ration card is not surrendered, then the card of such people will be canceled after scrutiny. Also, legal action will be taken against that family. Not only this, if the beneficiary has not taken the ration, the ration card will also be recovered.

(Sources: zeenews.india.com)