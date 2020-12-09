Bhubaneswar: Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Management Trainee (MT).

The eligible and interested for candidates can apply online on the official website www.eximbankindia.in on or before 31 December 2020 under the ‘Career’ section on 19 December 2020.

A total of 60 vacancies are available for Corporate Loans and Advances/Project Trade/ Lines of Credit/Internal Credit Audit/Risk Management/Compliance/Treasury and Accounts, Law, International Trade & Finance/Industry/ Country Risk Analysis & Economic Research, IT and HR Disciplines.

Important Dates: