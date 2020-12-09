Apply For Jobs; EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020
Bhubaneswar: Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Management Trainee (MT).
The eligible and interested for candidates can apply online on the official website www.eximbankindia.in on or before 31 December 2020 under the ‘Career’ section on 19 December 2020.
A total of 60 vacancies are available for Corporate Loans and Advances/Project Trade/ Lines of Credit/Internal Credit Audit/Risk Management/Compliance/Treasury and Accounts, Law, International Trade & Finance/Industry/ Country Risk Analysis & Economic Research, IT and HR Disciplines.
- Start Date of Online Application – 19 December 2020
- Last Date of Receipt of Online Applications – 31 December 2020
Management Trainee (MT): 60 Posts
- UR – 27 Posts
- SC – 8 Posts
- ST – 4 Posts
- OBC (non-creamy layer) – 16 Posts
- EWS Management Trainee (MT) – 5 Posts
Stipend/Salary:
Rs. 40,000/- per month
Eligibility Criteria for EXIM Bank MT Posts, Educational Qualification:
- Management Trainee (Corporate Loans & Advances/Project Trade/ Lines of Credit/Internal Credit Audit/Risk Management/Compliance/Treasury and Accounts) – MBA/PGDBA, with specialisation in Finance or Chartered Accountants (CA). MBA/PGDBA course should be of a minimum 2 years full time duration, with a specialisation in Finance. In case of CA, passing the professional examination is sufficient. Minimum 60% aggregate marks /equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA), in both Graduation and PostGraduation. Post Graduates who have completed/passed their MBA / PGDBA or Chartered Accountancy in Calendar Year 2019 or 2020 OR candidates who have appeared /appearing for the MBA/PGDBA or Chartered Accountancy and are expecting their results in the year 2021 are eligible to apply
- Management Trainee (Law) – Fresh graduate in Law/LLB. Fresh graduates who have completed/passed their graduation in the recent past are eligible to apply. Minimum 60% aggregate marks in graduation
- Management Trainee (International Trade & Finance/Industry/ Country Risk Analysis & Economic Research) – Fresh post-graduates in Economics with specialisation in International Trade and/or Financial Economics and/or Industrial Economics and/or Agriculture Economics. Minimum 60% aggregate marks separately in both graduation and post-graduation.
- Management Trainee (Information Technology) – Minimum 60% or equivalent grade in B.E/B. Tech Degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication or Minimum 60% in any Graduation Course & MCA.
- Management Trainee (Human Resource) Post-Graduates in any discipline with diploma/ degree in HR/Personnel Management. Minimum 60% aggregate marks in Post Graduation/ diploma/degree
Age Limit:
- UR/EWS – 25 years
- SC/ST – 30 years
- OBC (non-creamy layer) – 28 years
Selection Process for EXIM Bank MT Posts:
The selection process will comprise of written test and personal interview. The date and timing of the written test will be advised to the shortlisted candidates at a later date.
Candidates who are shortlisted based on the performance in the written test will be called for personal interview.