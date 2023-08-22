Alstom India Scholarship: Selected candidates to get financial assistance of up to Rs 75,000

Alstom India Scholarship 2023-24 is an initiative by the Alstom India that aims to provide financial support to students across India to help them pursue their higher education and prevent them from dropout.

Under the Alstom India Scholarship, students studying in any year of ITI/diploma, general graduation, or graduation (engineering) in STEM courses will be provided with one-time financial assistance of up to Rs 75,000 to cover their academic expenses.

Students pursuing graduation in STEM at any of the Alstom India specified institutions are also eligible to apply.

Alstom India Scholarship details:

Eligibility

Students pursuing graduation (engineering) in STEM (any year) for FY 2023-24 are eligible.

Applicants must be enrolled in any of the Alstom specified colleges situated across Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, J&K, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Orissa, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Applicants must have secured at least 60% marks in their previous academic year/semester.

The annual family income of the applicants must be less than or equal to INR 6,00,000 from all sources.

Note:

Please click here to check the complete list of specified colleges.

The scholarship is open for all categories (no preference will be given to students belonging to any of the categories). The selection will be purely made on the basis of the specified eligibility criteria.

Benefits:

Rs 75,000

Note: This is a one-time scholarship.

Documents:

Passport size photograph

Marksheet of previous academic year/semester

A government-issued identity proof (Aadhaar Card/Voter ID/Driving License/PAN Card)

Current year admission proof (Fee Receipt/Admission Letter/Institution ID Card/Bonafide Certificate)

Applicant Bank Passbook/Cancelled Cheque (Information will also be captured in the application form)

Valid and recent family income proof (ITR Form-16/income certificate from SDM/DM/Tehsildar or competent government authority/salary slips)

How can you apply?

Deadline: September 15, 2023

(Source: buddy4study.com)