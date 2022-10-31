A respectful thief! Man steals man’s laptop, sends email to apologise; Twitter sympathises

At a time people fall into such a situation that they are forced to steal others’ things even though they do not want to. One such incident has now come to the fore after it was shared on a Twitter handle, Zweli_Thixo.

As per a screenshot of an email shared by Zweli_Thixo, a thief sent him an email after stealing his laptop, containing his research proposal. Interestingly, the thief was apologising for the theft and was offering to send files if the owner needs them.

“Bro Howzit, I know I stole your laptop yesterday. I needed the money as I have been struggling to make ends meet. I see that you were busy with a research proposal, I have attached it and if (there) are any other files that you need please alert me before Monday 12.00 since I have found a customer. Once again ngiyacolisa bro,” said the thief in his mail, the subject line of which reads, “Sorry for the laptop.”

While sharing the thief’s mail on Twitter, the laptop owner said, “They stole my laptop last night and they sent me an email using my email, I have mixed emotions now.”

Meanwhile, the Twitter users also showed sympathy to the thief. “Why not make him the same offer as the supposed buyer he found,” a Twitter user said. Adding to it another said, “Anyone who is able to offer this guy a job, please. This man went through the laptop and found a Research proposal and actually appreciates the effort and time that goes into it. Honestly, I’d hire him if I had the means.”

“A respectful thief,” commented another Twitter user.