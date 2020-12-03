The government has shared important information on a fake claim related to Dearness Allowance (DA) on social media. In a viral message, it is claimed that the government has increased the DA by 24 percent and also removed the ban on it in April this year.

In fact, along with the prohibition and increase in DA in this fake picture, it is also being claimed that the beneficiaries will also be paid arrears as per the 24% increase.

However, Government Fact Checker PIB Fact Check has shared the information via a tweet. The tweet said that a fake photograph claimed that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman approved a 24% increase in the Dearness Allowance by removing the ban. This claim is completely fake. The central government has not taken any such decision. In such a situation, before implementing any information, assess its truth.

Due to the Corona crisis, employees and pensioners are being paid DA at the old rate. The current rate is 21 per cent, but at the present rate of 17 per cent, employees and pensioners have to be satisfied. Actually, dearness allowance is increased twice a year but due to the adverse effect on the state exchequer due to Corona crisis, it has been not yet done this year.

