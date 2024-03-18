7 tips to keep yourself healthy during changing weather

The weather has started to change gradually as season is shifting from winter to summer. This weather changes can impact one’s health and well-being drastically. So, here are some tips to keep yourself healthy during this changing weather and how to implement them for better health.

Stay Hydrated

As temperature is likely to rise gradually, it is necessary to stay hydrated to prevent dehydration. Drink enough water throughout the day to maintain optimal hydration level. Proper hydration helps to regulate body temperature and promote overall health.

Adjust Clothing

As the summer is approaching, gradually adjusting to lighter clothing to stay comfortable and avoid overheating will make you feel better. The best clothing during this time include cloths of cotton and linen.

Protect Skin

Sun rays can harm one’s skin drastically. Hence, when exposed to sun, it is important to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Apply sunscreen with a high SPF before going outside, wear protective clothing, and seek shade during peak sun hours to reduce the risk of sunburn and skin damage.

Maintain a Balanced Diet

During summer season, transitioning to a diet rich in seasonal fruits and vegetables can provide essential nutrients and antioxidants to support overall health. Add more fruits and vegetables into your meals to boost immunity, energy levels, and overall well-being.

Stay Active

Try to stay more active during the summer season. Take advantage of the warmer weather by engaging in outdoor activities such as walking, jogging, cycling, or gardening. Regular exercise can help to maintain fitness levels, improves mood, and reduces the risk of chronic diseases.

Manage Allergies

During this changing weather, an increase in pollen and allergens, can trigger allergies in some individuals. Try to monitor ollen counts, keep windows closed during peak pollen times, use air purifiers, and consider allergy medications or natural remedies to alleviate symptoms.

Practice Stress Management

Managing stress is very much important all the time. However, changing season can be more stressful, so prioritise stress management techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga, or spending time in nature.