lockdown relaxations 
57% Indians not happy with the relaxed norms

By IANS

New Delhi: Around 60 percent people in India are not happy with the relaxations imposed by the government in the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, reveals a new survey.

The survey, conducted over 2.5 lakh people by Public, a location based homegrown social app revealed 86 percent even said that they are not going out for dining, socializing or travelling, after completion of the third phase of lockdown.

The survey which captured 300+ districts, had people giving their opinion on how they are adjusting with the extended lockdown and the ease of restrictions.

With the relaxation announced by Prime minister Narendra Modi for the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown, only 13.2 percent claimed that they are going out for dining, socializing with their friends or travelling. Additionally, 49 percent feared that India is yet to control the spread of coronavirus.

With the increasing case tally of infections on a daily basis, 11 percent people estimated that the number of active COVID-19 cases will be more than 5 lakh.

