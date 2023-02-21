Warning signs of Hernia you should not ignore

Hernia is a bulging of an organ or tissue through an abnormal opening. It occurs when part of your inside bulges through an opening or a muscle or tissue barrier that contains it feels some sort of weakness. Although it is a common condition if timely medical attention is not provided it could become life-threatening. It mostly affects the small and large intestines, stomach, and bladder. But, it doesn’t mean that it is constricted to a limited number of organs.

Hernia can be seen in both men and women, yet people are not well-educated regarding this. In many cases, hernia even goes unreported.

There are various types of hernias such as inguinal (groin) hernia, femoral hernia, umbilical hernia, and hiatal hernia. However, only a doctor can identify the type of hernia you are suffering from and clear all the doubts if you are diagnosed with one.

Read further to know a few signs of this painful condition that you should not ignore.

Hernia risk factor:

Before we jump into the symptoms of a hernia, let us inform you of the risk factors that can lead to this condition. Hernia can appear due to aging, pregnancy, abdominal damage due to injury, family history, constipation, sudden weight gain, lifting weights, or recurrent cough.

Determining the cause of your hernia will help your doctor offer the right treatment.

Signs and Symptoms:

Common signs of Hernia are swelling or bulging in the groin or scrotum (that is the pouch containing the testicles). Apart from that, if you feel full after eating just a little, or pain during lifting objects, or even bowel obstruction, there are chances you may have a hernia. Do not take these symptoms lightly, or else, you may suffer later.

Diagnosis:

Follow the guidelines given by the doctors and go through the physical exam to confirm the diagnosis of a hernia. This condition can give you a tough time if not tackled correctly. An untreated hernia can cause intestinal blockage, incarceration, or strangulation, making it difficult for you to do daily activities with ease.