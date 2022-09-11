Types of tea that help in managing hypertension, check details here

Blood pressure is the pressure of circulating blood in the arteries as it is pumped around the body by the heart. It is expressed in terms of systolic and diastolic in cardiac cycle. Systolic is the maximum pressure during one heartbeat and diastolic is the minimum pressure during one heartbeat. If the pressure is too low for a then it’s called ‘hypotension’ and a constant high blood pressure that continues for a long time is called ‘hypertension’.

Both hypertension and hypotension have many causes. Hypertension, especially if it’s a long term then it can increase risk factor for several diseases like stroke, heart attacks and kidney failure. Hypertension is more common than hypotension.

Some of the common symptoms of high blood pressure or hypertension are:

Headache

Shortness of breath

Nose bleeding

Fatigue

Blurry vision, etc.

One of the major cause of hypertension is a poorly followed lifestyle. This may happen due to poor eating habits, lack of sleep, taking stress, improper rest, less physical activity. Spike in blood pressure can create severe complications in the body. It is important to take proper medicines along with a proper diet. There are few foods that are restricted if one has hypertension. Also, some foods can be added in diet that will help in avoiding high blood pressure. Green leafy vegetables, fruits, fish containing omega-3 fatty acids helps in reducing high blood pressure. Along with these foods, there are some teas which can make it easier to manage blood pressure spikes.

Teas that can lower hypertension:

Teas that are made of herbs, spices and natural elements can help in lowering high blood pressure levels.

Green Tea Green tea has one of the highest concentrations of antioxidants of any tea. It is naturally low in calories and contains less caffeine than black tea and coffee. It helps in weight loss and effectively manages chronic health conditions. Green tea is among the top 5 favourite teas in the world. Green tea improves blood flow, says a study. Drinking green tea can reduce the risk of inflammation in the heart tissues. A person with high blood pressure can have green tea on a regular basis for two to three times a day. Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus tea, made from dried parts of the hibiscus plant, is deep red in colour. This flower is one the most common flower in India and can be easily found. Hibiscus tea helps in managing high blood pressure. This tea is packed with several antioxidants which is great for the heart. Before consuming this, one should consult doctor first.

Oolong Tea

This tea is a traditional Chinese tea which comes from Camellia sinensis plant. It provides benefits to health especially for heart disease. As this tea is reach in antioxidants, a warm cup of this can help in maintaining blood pressure levels.

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is made from the chamomile flower and is used to treat a wide range of health issues. As per studies, taking this tea along with proper medications can help in reducing hypertension. Chamomile tea, just like hibiscus tea helps in relaxing blood vessels with mild dilation. This tea helps in relaxing body and mind and promotes good sleep. A good sleep will help in reducing high blood pressure.

Black Tea

Black tea is a popular drink worldwide, and it has a lot of health benefits. It is an aromatic beverage prepared by pouring hot or boiling water over cured or fresh leaves of Camellia sinensis. It comes with several health benefits, including lowering blood pressure spike. According to the studies, black tea is advisable to consume for thrice a day for best results.