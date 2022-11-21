Simple ayurvedic tips and remedies to sleep deeper and better

If there is anything other than food and a healthy living that sustains us, it is sleep. Sleep is the basic necessity of our lives. It is the battery that keeps our body clock working. Nowadays our lives are fast-paced with competitions to meet and targets to reach where stress takes a toll on our body. A good night’s sleep would be enough to feel rejuvenated, you think? Well, you think it right but what if it is the sleep that causes the problem? What if your sleep is imbalanced?

Types of sleep

According to Ayurveda, sleep and other bodily functions are determined by the three constitutional types, or doshas. The three doshas are:

vata (wind)

pitta (fire)

kapha (water and earth).

Sleep is dominated by kapha, which creates the heavy feeling of tiredness.

Charaka Samhita, the ancient Sanskrit text on Ayurveda, mentions six types of sleep. According to the text, sleep may be due to:

natural sleep without external imbalances

depression

increased kapha caused by eating an excess of foods like chocolate, cheese, or fried food

exhaustion of mind and body caused by excessive physical work

chronic disease

imbalance or injury in the body

According to Ayurveda, there are 3 different types of sleep imbalance, arising from Vata, pitta and Kapha dosha.

Vata : Sleep becomes imbalanced when your mind stays awake despite you being tired. Your mind is occupied with thoughts and worries which do not let you fall asleep.

Ayurvedic tips for a good sleep

There are many people around us who go through at least one of these three imbalances in sleep. Ayurveda has come up with several easy and natural tips to have a good sleep. There 4 great tips among many, following which you will get a quick result.

Oil Massage : Oil is said to soothe our nerves if massaged properly. Warm oil works best on the scalp and on the soles of our feet. Any oil, from jojoba to jasmine, almond to coconut with a few drops of lavender oil could be used for massage. Applying this daily will soothe one’s nerves and induce a good sleep.

Leading a healthy lifestyle is what we all look forward to and that is why sleeping on time and doing the right things like following these simple tips from Ayurveda will lead us to a healthier living.