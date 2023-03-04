Ginger is the secret of Asia! Know health benefits

Ginger is considered a staple in Asian cooking; typically used in savory dishes it is one of the key ingredients of curries and stir-fries. Although it is mostly used in Indian and Chinese cuisines, the rest of Asia too hold their love for ginger in different forms. While the Japanese use pickled ginger (gari) as a palate cleanser, Filipinos often use its fresh variant in soups and broths made with meat, fish, or tofu.

Same way, Thai cuisine combines gingerroot with chilies, turmeric, and other spices to make a curry paste. Meanwhile, Indians use it in various drinks like masala chai, curries, and certain sweet dishes to extract its medicinal properties.

In Korea, ginger is used with high frequency in pickled dishes in conjunction with many other herbs and spices. The country that prefers a lot of fermented dishes cannot skip ginger as its bright, fresh, vibrant, and spicy notes complement the savory ingredients very well.

Health Benefits of Ginger

Ginger is made from a flowering originating in Southeast Asia. It is full of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that are essential to human health. Hence, including ginger in your diet can have numerous physical and psychological health benefits.

Ginger has an abundance of healing properties and in Ayurveda, it is thought of as “universal medicine.” The diverse bioactive compounds in ginger, such as shogaols, gingerols, and paradols have multiple bioactivities (beneficial effects on organic matter). These compounds make this medicinal root rich in antioxidants, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Here are a few scientifically proven health benefits of Ginger:

Nausea and morning sickness

Ginger may help relieve nausea and vomiting for people undergoing certain types of surgery. It can also come as an aid for chemotherapy-related nausea. However, the facts are still undergoing studies to explore more on this factor.

Meanwhile, it has been observed that women suffering from morning sickness during pregnancy have found relief with ginger. According to a study conducted on 1,278 pregnant women, 1.1–1.5 grams of ginger has been seen to have significantly reduced symptoms of nausea.

Although ginger is safe, conduct your doctor before consuming a large amount if you are pregnant. Usually, for women who are close to labour or who’ve had a miscarriage, doctors advise them to avoid ginger.

Fight infection

Ginger contains gingerol, a bioactive compound responsible for its medicinal properties. Gingerol has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that can help lower the risk of infections.

Ginger can inhibit the growth of many different types of bacteria. It is also effective against the oral bacteria linked to gingivitis and periodontitis. Fresh ginger can also be effective against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common cause of respiratory infections.

Weight loss

According to studies conducted on humans and animals, ginger can play a very effective role in weight loss. Reportedly, ginger had a very positive effect on obesity and weight loss. However, additional studies are needed.

In studies conducted on rats, consuming ginger water or ginger extract consistently has resulted in weight loss even after being fed high-fat diets.

Chronic disease

Chronic indigestion can be recognized with recurrent pain and discomfort in the upper part of the stomach. It is believed that delay in meals leading to a feeling of fullness for longer periods is a major driver of indigestion. Interestingly, ginger can help with digestion and make the stomach feel lighter.

Improves skin health

Ginger has powerful antibacterial properties and can actively kill the bacteria on the skin’s surface. Many cosmetics company also uses ginger extract in their products to improve skin health.

Honey is yet another natural antibacterial and anti-fungal ingredient, and when combined with ginger- they prove to be a potent acne-fighting team.

Tip- Combine a few drops of ginger juice with honey and apply the mixture to the skin.

Menstrual Pain

For women who suffer from bad period cramps, ginger can come in handy during that time of the month. Ginger has been seen to ease menstrual pain and reduce heavy bleeding. Studies have proven that blood loss during menstruation can be decreased with the consumption of a little amount of ginger on a daily basis.

Prevent Cancer

Studies have found ginger as an alternative remedy for several forms of cancer. These anti-cancer properties are due to the presence of gingerol.

2 grams of ginger extract per day can significantly reduce pro-inflammatory signaling molecules in the colon and lower the risk of colorectal cancer.