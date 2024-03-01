Workers fear shut down of Company in Odisha’s Biramitrapur

Biramitrapur: The Bisra Stone Lime Company (BSLC) of Biramitrapur in Sundergarh district of Odisha has allegedly come to a state of closure due to lack of political will.

As per reports, once this company had more than 20 thousand workers and labourers. However, this number has now come down to around 400. Further, it has been alleged that the authorities are not taking any steps for new recruitment. Mismanagement has also been alleged. Accordingly, the workers have started to fear whether the company will cease to function someday.

The main activities of the company is mining and marketing of limestone and dolomite. The Bisra Stone Lime Company Limited (BSLC) was incorporated on 1st day of October, 1910. BSLC was one of the Specified Companies of Bird & Co. Ltd. Bird & Company Ltd came under control of Government of India after enactment of Bird & Company Ltd.(Acquisition and Transfer of Undertaking and Other Properties ) Act, 1980 (67 of 1980).

The Act 67 of 1980 enabled Central Government to exercise control over the affairs of Specified Companies including BSLC to ensure that the affairs of the Specified Companies including BSLC is not mismanaged and it became a Schedule-C PSU with effect from 19th March,2010. The company is listed at Calcutta Stock Exchange.

Reportedly, a private firm from Kolkata is managing the affairs of the company now. Lime stone and dolomite are being extracted from the mines in Biramitrapur and are supplied to other states.

As a result the economy of Birmitrapur has weakened while the contractors in other States are earning the profit, the labour leaders have alleged.

Reportedly, the limestone and dolomite from Biramitrapur and Purunapani mines are not of good quality. This lime stone and dolomite can only be used in cement plants.

Earlier, some workers of the company were reportedly not getting salary. However, after intervention of the then Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the issue was addressed and the workers and employees who were not getting salary are now getting salary.

This Company is reportedly termed as the life line of Biramitrapur. The hopes of the town dwellers, which were gradually rising with the improvement of the Company, have now turned into fears.

Report: Anil Mohanty, Rourkela