Farmers complain irregularity in supply of Govt seeds in Begunia Block, watch

Khordha: The farmers in the Begunia Block in Khordha district of Odisha have alleged irregularity in supply of Govt seeds.

Farmers were distressed last year after loss of kharif crops due to erratic rains in Begunia Block area. They were hoping to reap some benefits during the Rabi crop season.

The government also provided seeds for the post-rice crop management. However, the farmers have complained that they did not get this seeds. The farmers have complained of irregularity in the supply of black gram seeds provided by the State government.

Accordingly, this year, there is no good harvest in the Mallipadar, Kendupalli, Ostapur, Shimore Patanibar villages of Begunia block. Once these villages were known as the hub for cereals due to wide cultivation. Earlier, Santosh Manik of Podadih village made a lot of money by growing mustard. However, he has turned away from farming this year. Also, farmers of Begunia have not cultivated peanuts this year.

Reportedly, wherever sunflower cultivation has been done in this block, it is the farmers’ own efforts and there is no contribution from the Begunia Block Agriculture Department.

Kharif paddy cultivation was affected last year due to irregular monsoon rains in Begunia area. Due to lack of rain, the harvest was reduced due to drought like situation. The farmers were worried for loss in crop.

The government’s post-rice crop management scheme eased the burden on farmers. They were hopeful. Yet, weather was not supportive while the Begunia Agriculture Department also did not supported them.

Black gram cultivation is a profitable Rabi crops. Seeds for black gram were provided by Begunia Agriculture Department. An agreement was signed between the Agricultural Development Assistance Society, Gurgaon and a private organization in Odisha for its management. Together they should have identified the land of the farmers and managing the crops and providing support to the farmers. However, nothing happened. Rather the farmers have complained that the black gram seeds were misappropriated.

According to the information from the Agriculture Department, black gram seed kit for Begunia Block has been provided for 11 hectares of land at the rate of 20 kg, two quintals of 20 kg and necessary medicines have been supplied.

The government provided the agriculture department with mustard seed kit at 7 kg 500 grams per hectare for 50 hectares of land, cinnamon seed kit at 150 kg per hectare for 50 hectares of land, and sunflower seed kit at 5 kg per hectare for 50 hectares of land.

As per rule, the Begunia Agriculture Department and the contracted private organizations both should identify the farmers and provide support. But nothing has been done like this rather it has been alleged that some seeds were distributed to a few staff of the panchayat.

On the other hand, it has also been complained that people complain that Begunia’s “Atma” chairman is a politician and never comes to the office. However, he said that he did not know anything about this.

In this regard, the agricultural officer said that the said irregularity should be investigated. Of course, the Agriculture department in Begunia has shown interest after the matter came to limelight.

Report: Durga Prasad Das, Begunia, Khurda

Watch the video here