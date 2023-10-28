Why school bus colour is yellow, here are the reasons

School buses are painted yellow basically for additional safety reasons. It is considered that people can see yellow objects in their peripheral field better than red. Also, yellow is more easily noticed in a dark environment. Hence, school buses are painted with yellow colour.

Different colours are used for different purposes. Red is used for danger or stop signal. It is considered that red colour has the maximum wavelength to the tune of approximately 650 nm, among the components of the white light. And hence, it is used as a colour for danger.

Similarly, yellow colour is used in School buses. The reason behind selection of this colour is that, yellow colour has lower wavelength than red but higher than blue. This can be better understood from the acronym VIBGYOR.

Secondly, though red colour attracts the most, it is used for danger. Hence, the next most catching colour is yellow. It is considered that yellow colour can be distinguished even in the crowd

Apart from that yellow colour can also be spotted even in the rain, fog.

Besides, scientists find that since the lateral peripheral vision of yellow is 1.24 times greater than red colour, it is more visible even than red. This provides extra safety to the School bus by providing a chance to minimise any road accident.

These are the reasons why school bus colour is yellow.

Besides, the Supreme Court has issued the guideline which recommends yellow colour for school buses.