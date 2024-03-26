Have you ever wondered why is Sunday a holiday? Any other day could have been a weekly holiday, but we collectively chose Sunday.

The name Sunday is synonymous with public holidays both in offices and schools alike. People of all ages look forward to this day after working hard throughout the week.

Let us have a look at the origins of this day.

The origin of Sunday as a weekly holiday can be traced back to the Roman Empire. Every ancient civilisation has worshipped the Sun God on this day, hence the name Sunday.

On March 7, 321 AD, Roman Emperor Constantine I issued a civil decree making Sunday a day of rest from labour, stating: All judges and city people and the craftsmen shall rest upon the venerable day of the Sun.

Later, the Christian religion adopted Sunday as the Lord’s day and the day of Christ’s resurrection. As a result, it became a day of rest and worship.

But why is Sunday a holiday in India? Here is the answer.

According to reports, during British rule, Indian workers had to work seven days a week whereas British workers got a day off. As a result, the Indian workers protested for a weekly holiday.

These protests went on for a long 7 years. Finally, in the year 1890, the British government declared Sunday a weekly holiday for workers and common folk alike. This is why it is still a holiday in India.