Which is the fastest fish in the world?

Which is the fastest fish in the world? There are thousands of species of fish in the world. But do you know which fish is the fastest in the world? As per reports, the Indo-Pacific sailfish is said to be the fastest fish in the world with a record speed of 110 km/hour.

Also known as Istiophorus Platypterus, this fish is native to the Indian and Pacific oceans.

It is also found in the Atlantic Ocean where it has entered the Mediterranean Sea via the Suez Canal.

Some sources say that the black marlin is the fastest fish with a maximum speed of 132 km/hr. However, this is just an estimated guess.

Since the Indo-Pacific sailfish has been clocked in at a speed of 110 km/hr, it can be assumed that it is the fastest fish in the world.

The name sailfish comes from the sail-like dorsal fin on top of the fish. Marine biologists have theorised that the sail may serve the purpose of a heating and cooling system for this fish.

This fish grows to over 3.4 meters in total length and 100 kg in weight. It appears dark blue on the top and brownish silver at the bottom. It also has blue stripes running across its body and a sword-like bill at the front for hunting.

This oceanic species of sailfish is a saltwater fish and feeds on schooling fishes like sardines, mackerel, and anchovies. While hunting, they initially pursue the school of fish at half speed with their fins half-folded back.

Once ready to strike, they fold their fins completely and charge at full speed. They then manoeuvre sharp turns with their fins completely expanded to confront a part of the school.

Finally, they strike their target with their bill and eat it head first.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the conservation status of the Indo-Pacific sailfish is of least concern on the red list.

This species is mostly taken as bycatch by tuna longliners.

