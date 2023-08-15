Village Guard from Gajapati district wins heart by playing mouth organ, watch

Gajapati: A Village Guard (Gramarakkhi) has won heart of people with his unique talent of playing mouth organ. Posted under the Mohana Police Station in Gajapati district of Odisha, he won heart of people by playing mouth organ during the Independence Day celebration on Tuesday.

Meet Anand Pradhan, posted under Mohana Police Station. He is talented enough to play different tunes in a mouth organ musical instrument.

When asked from where he learnt to play the instrument, the village guard said that he has been taking training from his uncle for the last 6 months.

Today during the Independence Day celebration he played the National Anthem as well as some patriotic songs in his mouth organ. Everyone present there liked his performance and clapped for him in applause.