Tips and tricks to improve eyesight in a natural way

The stretched hours of working in front of a laptop being mandatory in many people’s job profiles these days may lead to severe damage in the vision. The harmful blue light from electronic devices can not only damage our eyes but also mess with our sleep schedule causing more health problems. Researches show when the blue light passes straight through the back of your retina it can increase the risk of macular degeneration. (a retina based disease).

From unbalanced diets to lying around with no physical work can become a cause for our bad eyesight.

In this article learn how one can improve his/ her vision by making a few changes to the day-to-day life.

1. Balanced diet

Having a balanced and healthy diet is good for our health in every aspect. Therefore a more natural and colourful meal enriched with vitamins, minerals and nutrients helps live a healthier life. It is also an all-natural way to protect our eyesight.

2. Excercise

Next on this list is Exercise! As unbelievable as it sounds, it is true that exercise can help protect our eyesight in long run. It might be a little difficult to manage between work and living, but there is no living without a healthy life. Even a 15 minutes’ exercise daily can help us escape from many health problems if only one can spend a good amount of time on it, will have an overall health solution upon their sleeves.

3. 20-20-20 rule

Following the 20-20-20 rule is yet another effective way to help our eyesight. For everyone who can or cannot follow much of other rules, this trick will help one either way. One cannot just quit working or take long breaks every 15 minutes; the workload won’t allow so. In this situation simply follow the 20-20-20 rule, which means every 20 minutes, get off the system, and look at something else 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.

4. Carotenoids

Consuming Carotenoids based foods also help improve our eyesight. Carotenoids, also called tetraterpenoids, are yellow, orange, and red organic pigments that are produced by plants and algae, as well as several bacteria, and fungi. This can be found in many leafy greens, veggies and even eggs.

Carotenoids also improve pigment density and discolouration in and around the eyes.

5. Protective Eyewear

Lastly, wearing protective eyewear while working on a laptop or any electronic device can help protect our eyesight from the harmful blue light. Apart from that wearing sunglasses outdoors can help protect the eyes from harmful UVA and UVB radiations emitted from the sun. It can also prevent eye damage.