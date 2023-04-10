Thousands gather in Ganjam to witness famous Panchudanda Jatra

Bhanjanagar: The famous Danda Jatra is going on these days in the Ganjam district of Odisha. A divine atmosphere has been created due to this ongoing Chaitra Danda Jatra. The main attraction of Danda Jatra is the Panchudanda Mahamilana. In the Bhanjanagar area, Panchudanda has been organised in the Bhejiput, Jilundi, Belguntha and Jagannath Prasad areas.

Thousands of devotees gathered at the venues of Panchu Danda Jatra in Bhejiput and Jilundi in Ganjam district to witness the famous festival. Different Danda groups showcased Dhuli Danda, Jaladanda and Agnidanda. Especially, the meeting of the Panchakali (5 Goddesses) was the most attractive.

Since Dandajatra was held in Ganjam district in the last two years as a low-key affair due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this year thousands of people witnessed the Jatra and they were much excited. Odisha Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukh also joined the festival at Jilundi.

In the daytime, Religious events are going on and at night cultural programmes are being organised. People have shown interest to witness the happenings of the day as well as the cultural extravaganza items at night. The Yatra teams are presenting the cultural events in a lavish way to woo the audience.

It has been seen that many Ganjam people who live out of State have returned to their native place especially to witness the Danda yatra. And none of them wants to miss the event that is going to take place on April 13.