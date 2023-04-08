Group clash erupts during dance performance of Rani Panda in Ganjam: Watch

Bhanjanagar: A group clash erupted during the dance performance of Jatra actress Rani Panda in Ganjam of Odisha. During the famous Dandajatra festival the actress was performing in the Panchu Dandajatra in Bhejuput under Bhanjanagar Police limits.

As per reports, the famous Dandajatra of Ganjam is going on these days. When the jatra was underway in the night actress Rani Panda was performing on the stage when a group of spectators allegedly showed indiscipline. Soon, another group of youths got engaged in a fight with that group.

However, the police personnel, who were already deployed on the spot took hold of the situation and made the youths to get refrained from the scuffle.

In Bhejiput, in the Panchu Dandajatra, five Danda groups were scheduled to perform. One of the Danda groups had a dance performance by Rani Panda. To witness the dance of this popular actress thousands of spectators had gathered when the clash erupted, however soon Police took control over the situation.