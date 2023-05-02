This tribal old man guarding a 100 acre forest for last 25 years in Odisha’s Nabarangpur, Watch

Advertisement

Nabarangpur: A tribal old man from the Nabarangpur district of Odisha has been guarding a hundred-acre forest land for the last 25 years. His family members also help him in this mission. Importantly, the family is doing so without any monetary return or for any other type of benefit. Yet, they are doing so out of love for nature and to preserve forests.

The noble effort of this tribal man and his family has drawn the attention and admiration of others. The forest land that the old man is guarding is located near Malgan under Chandahandi Block in Nabarangpur district in the lowland of the Kalamali hill in the Odisha and Chhattisgarh border area.

This is a dense forest. Lalu Shabar and his family have been guarding this forest land that is filled with precious and herbal trees including sandalwood, teak, sal, mango, amla and cashew. Adding to that he has also created a jungle in certain places which were barren earlier. And he has done it without taking money from others but has spent money on it.

The academic studies of the elder son and daughter of Lalu Shabar were stopped after HSC. His young son is studying in Class VII. Even he will have to stop academic studies someday due to lack of money.

These days, all the five members of the family are guarding the jungle. It will not be wrong to say that all of them have dedicated their lives to this forest land.

With the breaking of dawn when others go for their respective jobs, the family of Lalu Shabar goes to the jungle to provide security. This is their daily chore. Yet, they do not get any remuneration either from the Government or from any other source. The locals have requested that if some money could be provided to Lalu by the Government he would have encouraged.

Many people pay a visit to this forest to meet Lalu Shabar and his family for their noble work and to spend some time in the lap of nature.

