Tale behind making of Tahia for Chanda Jatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri

Puri: The 21-day-long Chandan Jatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri of Odisha is underway these days in the Narendra Pond. In this festival, the representative idol of the God, the Madanmohan wears a decorated tahia (headgear) every day.

The Bahara Chandan Jatra of Lord Jagannath is going on these days. Lord Madanmohan, Lord Ramakrushna, Goddess Sridevi, Goddess Bhudevi and Pancha Pandav of Shreekhetra take part in this Jatra.

It is to be noted that the Tahia, a headgear of the Lord is prepared using sweet-smelling flowers. It doubles the beauty of the idol.

There is an interesting story behind the preparation of the tahia. Long ago the queen of Keonjhar used to provide this Tahia for Lord Jagannath’s Chandan Jatra in Puri. Later, Sadhu Adikanda Das, the seer of the Jagannath Ballav mutt provided the Tahia.

For the last 70 to 80 years the family of Abadhut Patnaik is providing this tahia. It is said that Abadhuta Patnaik of Daitapada received the mould to prepare the Tahia from Adikanda Baba. The tahia is prepared using flowers like jui (jasmine), baula, Subarnagandha and lily. Also, roses and Rangani flowers are added for beautification. About 15 to 20 people are engaged in this service of God.

The family provides this service without getting any monetary or other benefit in return. Rather than out of devotion only they offer this service to God for 21 days in a year during the Chandan Jatra. For the last few years, the tahia is being made at the Sana Mutt. When the idol is taken to the boat, he wears this and looks beautiful.

On the occasion of Chandan Jatra, tahia is worn only by Lord Madan Mohan for 20 days while for one day on the Shreekhetra Bhanuri, Madan Mohan, as well as Pancha Mahadev, wears Tahia.