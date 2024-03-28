The mystery of Kailash Mountain. Why has no one ever reached its peak?

Why has no one ever climbed the peak of the mysterious Kailash Mountain?

Also known as Kangrinboqe Peak, it is located in the Ngari prefecture of the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

As per mountaineers, the climate at the Kailash mountain peak is a lot harsher than Mount Everest which makes the climb tougher. Moreover, they face disorientation and weakness in the body climbing this mountain.

Though the aforementioned point is based on the experience of the mountaineers, there are also a few mythological legends.

According to Hinduism, Kailash Mountain is the abode of Lord Shiva. He resides on its top along with his consort Mother Parvati and his followers.

It is believed that one who hasn’t committed any sin in his life can only reach this mountain top.

Besides, there are some other faiths linked to this mountain.

Followers of Jainism say that their first Tirthankar Rishabnath had attained Tatwa Gyan (deep knowledge) on Mount Kailash.

Apart from that Buddhists believe that Mahatma Buddha resides on top of the Kailash mountains.

Another reason why many mountaineers don’t even attempt to climb Mount Kailash is because it is not the tallest mountain and it is also very difficult to get climbing permits from the Chinese government.

Hence, the mountain remains a mystery.