Tale of a unique friendship between 2 villages of Odisha’s Koraput district, watch

Koraput: The tale of a unique friendship between two villages of Odisha’s tribal dominated Koraput district is inspiring for many. In a unique tradition the villagers of Gadpadar in Jeypore area of the district visit another tribal village called Ekamba with gifts called ‘bhara’. And the people of this village welcome them and turn host to treat their guests with pleasure.

This becomes a festival and the friendship continues for five years. Due to their ardent friendship, the people of both the villages address each other as ‘sangata’. Here is a report.

A few days ago the said festival took place when people of Gadpadar village visited Ekamba village. They were given a roaring welcome at the entrance of the village. Women of Ekamba village washed their feet and presented them beautiful flowers. They also touched feet of their guests as a token of love and respect.

The sangatas were then taken into the village in a procession amid sound of music. In the village entertainment programme was organised for the guests. They were given multiple food items to eat.

Entertainment events also take place to treat the guests in which pipe organ ‘turi’ is played, and dhemsa dance take place. Later, they all have darshan of the Goddess at the temple of the village deity.

In short, they were treated with utmost care for seven days and then the whole village walks up to the entrance of the village to see the guests off.

This is the tale of two tribal villages. Tribal people are simple. Their tradition and culture is also very rich and unique astonishingly which is still alive in this modern era. This tradition is going on since long from the time of their forefathers. And still today they are happily observing it.

Interestingly, people of castes such as Gadaba, Paraja, Rana, Bada Paraja and Brahmin live in these villages. And people of all the castes are involved in this observation without any discrimination.

The observation commences from the Bali Jatra when the invitation is given. The whole villagers get involved and see that no stone remain unturned to treat the guests.

And in return the seedling of five crops (pancha-sasya) is presented to the villagers of Gadpadar as a return gift. They take it to their village where a festival called ‘bali’ get organised. Later, the crops are harvested.

People of both the villages together remain present on occasions of both happiness and sorrow.

In today’s selfish and busy world, the tale of the unique friendship between the two villages is much appreciated.