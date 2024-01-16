Tale of a Muslim devotee of Lord Jagannath from Salipur of Cuttack

Lord Jagannath is the God of the universe. It has been observed that not only Hindus, but Lord Jagannath has even Muslim devotees.

The legendary devotee cum writer Salabega, the son of a Muslim Subedar Lal Beg was an ardent devotee of Lord Jagannath. He has penned many songs which will remain with the devotees of Lord Jagannath for ever. Even today, these eternal creations of Salabega is loved, heard and recited by the devotees of Lord Jagannath.

Here is the tale of another such devotee of Lord Jagannath in today’s time. Though he is a Muslim, he has authored a number of Lord Jagannath Bhajans. Reportedly, he worships both Lord Jagannath and Allah at one place.

Meet Arif Cuttacki from Kusambi village in Salipur area of Cuttack district in Odisha. He lived abroad for many years and worked there. Later he returned to his native village in Odisha. He is a true Muslim but also is a staunch devotee of Lord Jagannath.

It is said that Lord Jagannath can understand the desires of the devotee and after knowing the mind, he gives darshan. He who has sought Him with his heart has found Him.

On an earlier occasion once Arif had been to Puri to visit different places. Standing on the grand road, he was looking at Srimandira, the famous temple of Lord Jagannath. Hundreds of devotees were entering the temple. A joyful and devotional environment had prevailed. He also wanted to have a glimpse of the God.

However, as non-Hindus are not allowed to this famous temple, he could not get a glimpse of the God inside the temple. However, Lord Jagannath can read the wishes of His devotees.

Arif returned home and fell asleep thinking about it. The next day morning when he awoke, he felt something miraculous. A number of words automatically came to his mind related to Lord Jagannath. And he started writing devotional songs dedicated to Lord Jagannath.

Arif is a poet and he has written many poems before. He has been honoured in many literary conferences as a poet. However, he is of the opinion that he writes these devotional songs guided by some unseen power. All this is Lord Jagannath’s blessings and Allah’s grace, he said. Many of Arif’s Hindu friends are proud of him. They too are surprised by Arif’s such personality.

Moreover, Arif, being a Muslim, has surprised everyone with his devotion towards Lord Jagannath. And he has been known as another Salabega in the local area.

Watch the video here: