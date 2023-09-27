Sprinter Dutee Chand observed Khudurukuni puja in Jajpur, watch

Jajpur: The Khudurukuni Osha, also known as Bhalukuni Osiha is a prime festival celebrated even in the villages of Odisha. This Osha is observed by unmarried girls and newly wedded women in the month of Bhadraba.

On this occasion, ace sprinter Dutee Chand celebrated the osha at Chakagopalpur village under Rasulpur block in Jajpur district of Odisha.

Fastest Woman of India Arjuna Awardee Dutee Chand has the record of 11:17 secs in 100 mts.

The Chand Sahi Puja Committee of the village celebrated Khudurukuni festival this year with much pomp while the same has been organised here for the last 8 years with the efforts of Dutee Chand. The girls and women in the village have actively taken part in the celebration.

The beautiful statue of Khudurukuni along with the attractive decoration captivated everyone. Thousands of spectators from Gopalpur village and villages of the adjoining panchayats gathered to enjoy the cultural program every evening for 3 days.

Bari MLA Sunanda Das was the chief guest of the ceremony on Tuesday evening. Among others, many prominent Ollywood personalities including Barsha Priyadarshini attended.

Besides Barsha, BM Baishali Nayak, Shubhranshu Nayak, Social worker Saroj Pradhan, Prathamakhanda Panchayat Sarpanch Durga Das also graced the occasion.

On this occasion, the Chand Sahi Puja Committee felicitated MLA Sunanda Das. Also, the invited guests awarded trophies and money to the contestants who succeeded in different Sahi Khudurukuni Medha and decoration competitions.

Later a colorful cultural program followed which was enjoyed till late night by thousands of spectators. The villagers have praised the efforts of Dutee.