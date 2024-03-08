Shivarathri celebration underway with religious fervour at Puri’s Lokanath temple

Puri: Shivarathri is being celebrated at the famous Lokanath temple in Puri of Odisha with religious fervour. The shrine has seen a large number of footfall of devotees for the Jagara jatra.

Extensive preparations have been made at the Lokanath Peetha for Mahashivratri. The District and police administration along with the Sri Lokanath Temple Trust Board and the Sevayat Niyoga have made arrangement for all the rituals including Harihara bheta as well as lifting of Mahadeepa. Reportedly, while all the rituals are going on properly devotees are getting darshan of Lord Sri Lokanath without any hassle.

At this Lokanath temple in Puri, public darshan will be allowed till 10:00 PM which will be followed by execution of different rituals in between 10:00 AM and 2:00 AM. The Harihara Puja will be started from 3:00 PM followed by Bhoga, Badasinghara besha and lifting up of the Mahadeepa.