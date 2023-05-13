Rising above disability: Inspiring tale of a differently able man from Bhubaneswar

This is not always true that only fit and fine people can lead a successful life. Yet, there are many inspiring people who have overcome their physical disability and proved that they are not less than any physically fit person.

A man from the Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar has proved that despite his physical disability he can lead a successful life. He has also employed a few others in his workshop and in this way provided livelihood to them.

Meet Chaturbhuja Pradhan from the Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar. Better known as Kuna, he owns a bike workshop. He has employed four to five people in his garage.

When Kalinga TV reporter Raja visited his workshop, Chaturbhuja was yet to arrive. After some time he came in a tri-wheel Scooty. He parked the vehicle and came inside. He prayed to God for a second with folded hands and then asked the staff members about the work. Soon, he also started repairing a motor part.

The mechanic narrated his story. He is from Nayagarh district. After completing graduation in the village he came to the capital city in search of a career. Initially, he learned work from his younger brother. Later, he also learned from other people.

He owns a garage that is located in the Nayapalli area. He himself repairs the two-wheelers while there are four to five other boys who have been employed. Despite his physical deficiency, Chaturbhuja is leading a successful life. In this way, he has become an inspiration for others.

