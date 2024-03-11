Subernapur: Radheshyam from Odisha’s Subernapur district can draw pictures using his legs. Though it seems impossible, it is true. Moreover, he can draw two separate images simultaneously using his two legs. A report from Birmaharajpur of Subernapur district.

We have seen many talented artists who can draw very well with their hands. Also, there are many artists who can exactly draw a picture by merely looking at it.

Yet, it’s surely amazing to see that there is a young talented artist in Subernapur district of Odisha who can draw not with his hands, by using only his legs.

Meet, Radheshyam Rana, who can even draw two different pictures with each of his legs at a time. He is such a unique artist, whose art comes alive with the touch of his feet, not his hands.

The artist ties two sticks to each of his legs while at the end of these sticks are attached two separate ball pens and creates work of arts.

This talented painter Radheshyam Rana is from Bagbar village under Birmaharajpur block of Subarnapur district.

So far Rana has drawn pictures of Gods and Goddesses, cine actors and actresses besides photograph of President Murmu.