Puri: Lord Jagannath to be served Dasamularista on Khalilagi Ekadasi during Anasara

Puri: Lord Jagannath and His sibling deities are now at the Anasara ghara in the Srimandira of Puri in Odisha. After the Devasnana Purnima, when the deities had been given holy bath of 108 pots sanctified water from the Suna Kua of the Srimandira, the trinity of Srimandira had fallen ill. Accordingly, since then they have been established at the Anasara Ghara inside the Srimandira and herbs are being offered for the early recovery of the deities. Now, they have recovered to a great extent while today the deities will be offered Dasamularista, a herbal medicine that is constituted of ten herbal roots for recovery of the deities.

As per reports, during this Anasara period, though devotees are not allowed to pay visit to the deities, the secret rituals are regularly performed by the servitors at the Anasara ghara.

Today is Khalilagi Ekadashi. Accordingly, the Daitapati servitors will execute the rituals of the Khalilagi Ekadasi today at the Anasara ghara.

The deities will be offered with Dasamula modak today. After ailing deities get recovered only after they are served with Dasamula that is prepared in Ayurvedic herbal roots by the Royal physician (Rajveidya) of the temple.

This Dasamularista has been prepared at the Royal Physician’s house with great dedication and sanctity. This Dasamularista gets deposited at the Garada of the Srimandira and on the Ekadasi day it is offered to the deities along with other offerrings.

According to the Royal physician, the preparation of the Dasamula modak begins from the Devasnana Purnima by collecting various types of Ayurvedic roots like gambari, bel, patali, krishnaparni, shalaparni, ankaranthi and gokhara.

The Srijiu will recover after the Daitapati servitors will do the Chakabije.

On the occasion of the Khalilagi Ekadasi today, the deities will be offered with Dasamularista along with basil leaves and coloured flowers. After consuming the Dasamula modak the deities will completely recover today from illness.