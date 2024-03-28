Old students bid emotional farewell to teacher in Odisha’s Kendrapara district

Kendrapara: The old students of a school recently bid an emotional farewell to their teacher on his retirement in Kendrapara district of Odisha. The incident took place in Kaema Domanda village under Rajkanika Block in Kendrapara district.

Recently, a procession was going on in this village. It was accompanied by music troupes who were playing music. Some people were also dancing. It seemed like a leader’s rally was going on.

However, it was not a political procession. The fact was after 29 years of teaching, a teacher was given such a grand farewell when he was taken in a grand procession by his dear old students.

Nizam sir, a former teacher of the Government Upper Primary School in his village was transferred to another school after teaching here for a long time. He retired from there less than four months ago, when his old students and villagers organized such a celebration. They took the teacher in a grand procession for 4 km in a well-decorated chariot.

Nizam Sir hails from the Ersama block of Jagatsinghpur district. In 1990, he initiated his teaching career at Kaima Domanda Government Upper Primary School.

It is said back then, there was no ample transport facility to this village. Hence, other teachers refused to come to this school. However, Nizam Sir shifted to this village. He not only taught the students but also took initiative to improve the school.

During the 29 years of teaching in this school, many of his students have taken lessons from him and are now placed in various high positions while they have become prominent in the society.

Nizam Sir has retired from government service, but he will always be a role model in our hearts wherever he may be, one of his students said during the retirement farewell.