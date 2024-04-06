Marriage of visually impaired couple solemnized in Ganjam, watch

Berhampur: The marriage of a visually impaired couple was solemnized recently in Ganjam of Odisha. Blind by birth, they met each other in a camp for disabled persons, where they developed friendship which soon turned into love.

Yesterday the marriage was held. The atmosphere was filled with the chanting of mantras by the priest, and the holy sound of the conch shell. Friends of the bride and groom were present on this occasion. Yet, while everyone was excited, the bride and groom sitting on the altar could not see all this because of their physically disability (they are visually impaired).

Of course, it was not a high profile marriage. Unlike other weddings, there was no music, no illumination, and there was no elaborate arrangement. Rather, there was only chanting of the hymns by the priest. And amid the chant of the priest they were bound in the sacred bond of marriage.

Both of them hail from different villages and different families. But after meeting each other, they fell in love and now are married.

The bride is Minati, the only daughter of Niranjan Sahu of Manideipentha village in Chhanameri panchayat under Sanakhemundi Block of Ganjam district. While Minati was blind from birth, she met Chandan Mallik from Salipur area of Cuttack in a disabled camp, after which love started between the two. Both of them informed the family to get both of them married. Then according to the Vedic rituals, the marriage was solemnized in the village.

On the occasion of the marriage, the bride and groom had been dressed by their friends. The bride worn mehandi on her hand. As per the ritual they offered a handful of rice grains to the prime deity and then were taken to the temple to get married.

The physically impaired couple has requested for government help following the marriage.

The girl’s relatives were present at the wedding. Yet, no one from the groom side could attend it. They expressed their happiness because they loved each other and got married when the girl was blind since childhood.

On the other hand, the foster mother, who has brought up Minati since childhood was present on the marriage. She bowed her head to the village goddess and sought blessings for her daughter and son-in-law.

Even though she was blind as a child, we accepted Minati as our daughter, said the foster mother from the Indira Awas village. The wedding was organized at the Nilakantheswar Shaiva Peetha of the village. Minati’s family and villagers were present to witness the marriage and offered blessings the couple.