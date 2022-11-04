Man forced to reside in a toilet in Odisha’s Sambalpur district: Watch

Man forced to reside in a toilet

Sambalpur: Although it seems unbelievable, a man has been living in an unused toilet for the last 8 years. The victim narrated his ordeal to our reporter and sought help. The incident has been reported from Kudanali village in Jamujori panchayat under Naktideula block in Sambalpur district of Odisha.

Identified as Daitari Dehuri, this man served his father and mother so much that he did not find time to marry. After a few years his parents passed away and by then he had crossed the marriageable age. His ancestral wretched house finally collapsed as he had not sufficient means to repair the said house.

Getting no other way to get a house, Daitari approached government to help him out for a house. And he could manage to get money to construct a toilet under a scheme. As there was no other house, he started living in the toilet and for the last eight years he is residing there. He is getting 5 kg of rice under a government scheme.

Asked about this poor man Naktideula BDO denied to give a statement in this matter. He only informed that he came to know about it from media. He assured to take necessary steps following investigation. Let us see when this poor man will get a chance to live in a proper house instead of the toilet.

